2 Killed, 5 Injured in Shooting Near Los Angeles Car Show

Shooting took place in a San Pedro park
Posted Jul 25, 2022
2 Killed, 5 Injured in Shooting at Los Angeles Park
(Newser) – Gunfire erupted during a car show and baseball game in a Los Angeles park Sunday afternoon, killing two people and injuring five others. The activities were taking place in Peck Park in the San Pedro neighborhood when shots rang out "at or near" the car show, per the Los Angeles Fire Department, around 3:50pm. The Los Angeles Police Department said the incident was not random, but rather started as a dispute between two parties near the baseball diamond area, KTLA reports. Those shot, four males and three females, ranged in age from 23 to 54, ABC 7 reports.

The car show was running without a permit, but had drawn a crowd; police estimate there were 500 people in the park at the time, many for the car show or ball game and others for different activities taking place in the park, NBC Los Angeles reports. There are believed to have been at least two shooters. One suspect had been taken into custody as of Sunday afternoon. "I was trying to get away. I wasn’t trying to see who was laying anywhere. I just grabbed the babies that I saw were scared, and we took off with the babies," says one woman who witnessed the incident.

