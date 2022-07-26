Days After Voting Against Gay Marriage, He Attended Gay Son's Wedding

(Newser) – Rep. Glenn Thompson voted against the Respect for Marriage Act, the House bill that would codify gay marriage as a federally protected right, on Tuesday—just three days before attending the wedding of his gay son. Through his press secretary, Thompson, a Republican from Pennsylvania, had told the Centre Daily Times the Respect for Marriage Act was "nothing more than an election-year messaging stunt for Democrats in Congress who have failed to address historic inflation and out of control prices at gas pumps and grocery stores." Then, on Friday, he attended the wedding, NBC News reports.

Thompson's son confirms to the media outlet that he "married the love of [his] life" that day and that his father was indeed in attendance. Thompson's press secretary also said the lawmaker and his wife "were thrilled to attend and celebrate their son’s marriage" and are "very happy" to have a new son-in-law. The Senate is now considering the bill, where all 50 Democrats and at least 10 Republicans will need to back it for it to pass. Five GOP senators have confirmed they will vote yes so far. Axios notes that other GOP lawmakers have echoed Thompson's belief that the bill is just a political tactic. (Read more gay marriage stories.)