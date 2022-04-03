Police: Suspect Had as Many as 90 Vaccine Shots in Card Scam

(Newser) – A 60-year-old man allegedly had himself vaccinated against COVID-19 dozens of times in Germany in order to sell forged vaccination cards with real vaccine batch numbers to people not wanting to get vaccinated themselves. The man from the eastern Germany city of Magdeburg, whose name was not released in line with national privacy rules, is said to have received up to 90 shots against COVID-19 at vaccination centers in the state of Saxony for months before criminal police caught him earlier this month, the German news agency dpa reported Sunday. The suspect was not detained but is under investigation for unauthorized issuance of vaccination cards and document forgery, dpa reported.

Police said they caught the man at a vaccination center in Eilenburg, per the AP, when he showed up for a COVID-19 shot for the second day in a row. Officers confiscated several blank vaccination cards from him. It was not immediately clear what kind of impact the approximately 90 shots of COVID-19 vaccines, which were different brands, had on the man's health. German police have conducted many raids in connection with forgery of vaccination passports in recent months. Germany has seen high infection numbers for weeks, yet many measures to reign in the pandemic ended on Friday.

Many COVID-19 deniers refuse to get vaccinated in Germany but at the same want to have the coveted COVID-19 passports that make access to public life and venues such as restaurants, theaters, swimming pools, or workplaces much easier. Health experts say the most recent surge of infections in Germany—triggered by the BA.2 omicron subvariant—may have peaked. On Sunday, the country's disease control agency reported 74,053 new COVID-19 infections. Overall, Germany has registered 130,029 COVID-19 deaths.