Reports: Execs Abandoning Trump's Truth Social App

(Newser) – Another big setback for Donald Trump's troubled Truth Social app: Sources tell Reuters that two senior execs, including one considered the "brains" behind the technology, have resigned from the venture. Chief technology officer Josh Adams and product development chief Billy Boozer have quit, and if "Josh has left… all bets are off," according to Reuters' sources. The app, which the former president hoped would be a rival to Twitter, became available in the Apple App Store on Feb. 20, but many would-be users are on a waiting list and no Android version is available.

Reuters' sources say Adams and Boozer were chosen for the "anti-cancel culture" project because of their conservative politics as well as their skills. Insiders tell Politico that chief legal officer Lori Heyer-Bednar has also resigned. Research firm Apptopia says downloads have dropped by 95% since the initial boom, Bloomberg reports. Politico's sources say Trump is very frustrated by Truth Social's failure to gain traction.

Trump has only posted on Truth Social once and many other leading right-wing figures have stayed away. BBC reporter James Clayton says he tried to sign up this week and was placed at number 1,419,631 on the waiting list. One prominent conservative who has been using the app is Roger Stone, who claimed over the weekend that he was "censored" for no apparent reason after he used the words "radical Islam" in a post, the Daily Beast reports.