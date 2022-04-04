UN Panel Finds a Few Signs of Hope in Climate Fight

(Newser) – The fight against climate change is not going well, to put it mildly, but it's important not to lose hope, experts convened by the United Nations say in a landmark new report. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change says the report shows the world is "at a crossroads." It says the goal of limiting warming to 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit—1.5 degrees Celsius—is still possible, but it will be out of reach by the end of this decade if efforts including the shift away from fossil fuels aren't massively stepped up, the New York Times reports. More:

"Now or never." The report said that to hit the target, greenhouse gas emissions, which are rising again after dipping during the pandemic, need to peak by 2025 and be reduced by 43% by the end of the decade. "It’s now or never, if we want to limit global warming to 1.5C. Without immediate and deep emissions reductions across all sectors, it will be impossible," says Jim Skea, co-chair of the working group behind the report, per the Guardian.

Signs of hope . The report found that clean energy technology has progressed much faster than expected over the last decade and many governments are taking climate change a lot more seriously, the Times notes. The report said a lot more money needs to be spent to reduce emissions—and inaction, leading to more climate-related disasters, will be a lot more expensive than investing in clean energy.

. The report found that clean energy technology has progressed much faster than expected over the last decade and many governments are taking climate change a lot more seriously, the Times notes. The report said a lot more money needs to be spent to reduce emissions—and inaction, leading to more climate-related disasters, will be a lot more expensive than investing in clean energy. Untapped potential. The report noted that Africa, which has been experiencing some of the worst effects of climate change, has enormous untapped potential for renewable energy projects but has received just 2% of global investment in the field over the last 20 years. "Africa’s vast renewable energy sources should be a priority not just for the continent but also for the world racing to fulfill the net zero ambition," says energy expert Max Bankole Jarrett, per the AP.