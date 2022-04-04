Minnesota Station: We Found Interview With Prince at Age 11

(Newser) – Minnesota TV station WCCO has unearthed a gem in old footage sure to please fans of Prince. The station says 1970 coverage of a local teachers' strike features an interview with the future musician at the ripe old age of 11. You can watch for yourself here. The boy is not identified in the interview, but the station did some sleuthing (talking to friends who knew him as "Skippy" at the time, as well as modern Prince archivists) who are unanimous in confirming the boy on camera is none other than Prince Nelson. It's an "amazing artifact," per a post at Kottke.org. (Read more Prince stories.)