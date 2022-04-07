Senate Votes to Revive WWII-Era 'Lend-Lease' Plan

(Newser) – Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine's foreign minister, said Thursday that three things would be on his agenda when he spoke at NATO headquarters: "Weapons, weapons, and weapons." He said the country desperately needs weapons including war planes, air defense systems, missiles, and armored vehicles to fight the Russian invasion, the Guardian reports. G7 and NATO foreign ministers are in Brussels for an emergency meeting on the war. The G7 ministers issued a statement Thursday denouncing Russia's "brutal war of aggression." "The massacres in the town of Bucha and other Ukrainian towns will be inscribed in the list of atrocities and severe violations of international law," they said in a joint statement.

Before Thursday's meeting, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg urged the alliance's 30 members to send more weapons to Ukraine —and not just ones classed as defensive. "Ukraine is fighting a defensive war, so this distinction between offensive and defensive weapons doesn’t actually have any real meaning," he said. In the US, the Senate unanimously passed legislation Wednesday night reviving the World War II-era "Lend-Lease" program to speed up the delivery of weapons and other supplies to Ukraine, New York Times reports. The measure is now headed for the House, which could pass it Thursday morning.

Ukraine has urged civilians in eastern regions to evacuate before Russia steps up its offensive in the area, using troops that have retreated from the Kyiv region and elsewhere in the country's northeast. In an update Thursday, Britain's defense ministry said "progressing offensive operations in eastern Ukraine is the main focus of Russian military forces," though Russia is also targeting infrastructure elsewhere to "degrade the ability of the Ukrainian military to resupply," the AP reports. Russian forces, however, "are likely to continue facing morale issues and shortages of supplies and personnel," the ministry said