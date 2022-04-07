Trump: I Regret Not Marching to the Capitol

(Newser) – Donald Trump tells the Washington Post he wanted to march to the Capitol with his supporters on Jan. 6, 2021, but Secret Service wouldn't allow it. "I would have gone there in a minute," he says in the interview. Trump criticized the violence that ensued and, as he has done previously, laid most of the blame on Nancy Pelosi.

Blaming Pelosi: "I thought it was a shame, and I kept asking why isn't she doing something about it? Why isn't Nancy Pelosi doing something about it? And the mayor of DC also. The mayor of DC and Nancy Pelosi are in charge," Trump tells the Post's Josh Dawsey. "I hated seeing it. I hated seeing it. And I said, 'It's got to be taken care of,' and I assumed they were taking care of it." (Trump has been pushing this theme for more than a year now, notes Rolling Stone.)

"I thought it was a shame, and I kept asking why isn't she doing something about it? Why isn't Nancy Pelosi doing something about it? And the mayor of DC also. The mayor of DC and Nancy Pelosi are in charge," Trump tells the Post's Josh Dawsey. "I hated seeing it. I hated seeing it. And I said, 'It's got to be taken care of,' and I assumed they were taking care of it." (Trump has been pushing this theme for more than a year now, notes Rolling Stone.) Pelosi's response: "The former president's desperate lies aside, the speaker was no more in charge of the security of the US Capitol that day than Mitch McConnell," says a spokesman. Dawsey further explains: "Pelosi does not have total control over the Capitol Police, as Trump alleged, but shares control of the Capitol with the Senate majority leader. Most decisions on securing the Capitol are made by a police board."