Woman Gets Stuck Climbing Border Wall, Dies

(Newser) – A 32-year-old woman attempting to climb over a border wall from Mexico into Douglas, Arizona, was killed Monday when she got stuck upside down. The unidentified woman got over the wall and was using a harness to go down the other side, but her foot and leg got tangled and she spent a significant amount of time upside down, authorities say. Mexican officials got in touch with US authorities Monday night when they discovered the situation, and Border Patrol took her to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, the Tucson Star reports. An investigation is underway, and an autopsy will determine her exact cause of death.

Earlier this month, a man fell to his death from the border wall in Texas, the Guardian reports. "These types of incidents are not political; they are humanitarian realities that someone has lost a loved one in a senseless tragedy," Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels said in a statement. "We have to do better in finding solutions to the challenges facing our border, and we have to do it for the right reasons. Regardless of opinions, it is the facts that should direct our progress, and we will keep working toward a shared goal of border safety and security." Relatives of the woman, a Mexican national, live in Agua Prieta, Sonora, and have been told of her death.