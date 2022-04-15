Charlie Rose Is Back, Apparently

(Newser) – After being fired in 2017 amid claims of inappropriate sexual conduct, journalist Charlie Rose is back with a new interview. The former PBS anchor and CBS This Morning co-anchor on Thursday released a sit-down he conducted with Warren Buffett, which did not include any references to the scandal that brought Rose down, though Rose did acknowledge in the written description that it was the first interview he'd done in four years, People reports. The one-hour, 14-minute interview was posted on Rose's website, and it's not clear when it was recorded, but the Los Angeles Times notes it makes a reference to Berkshire Hathaway's February investment in Activision. Rose describes it as a "recent conversation," and also as "a step in a journey to engage the most interesting people and explore the most compelling ideas in the world."

The Times notes the interview was "professionally produced," and that Rose's website also includes "repackaged" versions of his past interviews, with introductions by Rose at the beginning of each. It appears to be the first in a new Substack, "Charlie Rose Conversations," the former anchor has launched. Irritation was rampant on Twitter, per the New York Post, with many commenters pointing out that so-called "cancel culture" doesn't seem to have hurt Rose or, for that matter, recent Grammy winner Louis CK. (Read more Charlie Rose stories.)