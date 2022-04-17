Guinness Confirms Movie Fan's Record

(Newser) – If anyone was trying to find Florida's Ramiro Alanis from December through March, their first stop should have been a movie theater. Specifically, one showing Spider-Man: No Way Home. Alanis watched the flick in a cinema an astonishing 292 times between December 16 and March 15, reports ScreenRant. And that, as Guinness World Records confirms, is indeed a world record. It beats the mark of one Arnaud Klein, who watched Kaamelott: First Instalment 204 times last year, surpassing the record before that of 191 viewings of Avengers: Endgame set by, yes, Alanis, in 2019.

Guinness has some specific rules on such things: Alanis had to watch the entire film, including the credits, without bathroom breaks or even checking his phone. Ticket stubs and statements from cinema attendants are part of the verification. Alanis, who celebrated the milestone on Twitter, is a personal trainer in his day job. His Spider-Man bragging rights cost him about 720 hours, or 30 days. And, yes, he could recite the dialogue by the end of his run. (Read more Guinness World Records stories.)