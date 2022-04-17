11 People Shot During Airbnb Party

(Newser) – A second mass shooting in the US is making headlines this weekend. Police in Pittsburgh say two young males—both juveniles—were fatally shot and nine others were wounded when gunfire broke out at an Airbnb party Saturday night, reports the Post-Gazette. In a statement, the city's department of public safety says about 200 people, many of them underage, were packed into the house when gunfire erupted. Police arrived about 12:30am and reported gunfire outside the home as people were fleeing, per the Washington Post. Some jumped from the home's windows to escape, suffering broken bones and cuts.

No arrests have been made as investigators continue interviewing witnesses and reviewing video. The Pittsburgh newspaper reports that in a video from the scene on social media, someone shouts, "He's got a gun!" Rapid gunfire is then heard as people rush to get out. Police say about 50 rounds appear to have been fired inside the home, which was apparently rented for the express purpose of holding a party. (In South Carolina, an arrest has been made after several people were shot at a shopping mall.)