Infowars Files for Bankruptcy

(Newser) – Alex Jones' legal and financial trouble keeps mounting. His Infowars site has filed for bankruptcy after Jones lost three lawsuits to relatives of victims in the Sandy Hook school shooting, reports Bloomberg. Jones initially spread the conspiracy theory that the shooting was a hoax, though he has since recanted. Victims' relatives sued him successfully for defamation, and a trial is set for August to determine how much he must pay. In Sunday night's filing for bankruptcy protection, Infowars listed assets in a range of $0 to $50,000 and liabilities in the range of $1 million to $10 million, per Reuters.

Jones previously offered to pay $120,000 to each of 13 plaintiffs, but they rejected the offer. "The so-called offer is a transparent and desperate attempt by Alex Jones to escape a public reckoning under oath with his deceitful, profit-driven campaign against the plaintiffs and the memory of their loved ones lost at Sandy Hook," they said in court documents. The bankruptcy filing also covers two other companies, IWHealth (aka Infowars Health) and Prison Planet TV, per CBS News. (Jones at least got back the court fines he had to pay for failure to show at a deposition.)