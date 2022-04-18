'There Is No Longer Anywhere in Ukraine We Can Feel Safe'

(Newser) – Russian missiles hit the city of Lviv in western Ukraine on Monday, killing at least six people, Ukrainian officials said, as Moscow’s troops stepped up strikes on infrastructure in preparation for an all-out assault on the east. Plumes of thick, black smoke rose over the city after a series of explosions shattered windows and started fires, reports the AP. Lviv and the rest of western Ukraine have seen only sporadic strikes during almost two months of war and have become a relative refuge for people. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, meanwhile, vowed to “fight absolutely to the end” in strategically vital Mariupol, where the last known pocket of resistance in a seven-week siege was holed up in a sprawling steel plant laced with tunnels. Russia has repeatedly urged forces there to lay down their arms, but those remaining ignored a surrender-or-die ultimatum on Sunday.

Lviv's regional governor, Maksym Kozytskyy, said six people were killed and another eight, including a child, were wounded by four Russian missile strikes. He said three hit military infrastructure facilities and one struck a tire shop. A hotel sheltering Ukrainians who had fled fighting further east was among buildings badly damaged in overnight missile strikes, according to Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi, who put the toll at six dead and 11 wounded. “The nightmare of war has caught up with us even in Lviv," said Lyudmila Turchak, 47, who fled with two children from Kharkiv. "There is no longer anywhere in Ukraine where we can feel safe.”

Military analysts say Russia is increasing its strikes on weapons factories, railways, and other infrastructure targets across Ukraine to wear down the country's ability to resist a major ground offensive in the Donbas, Ukraine's mostly Russian-speaking eastern industrial heartland. The Russian military said missiles struck more than 20 military targets across Ukraine overnight—including ammunition depots, command headquarters, and groups of troops and vehicles. Russia is bent on capturing the Donbas, where Moscow-backed separatists already control some territory, after its attempt to take the capital, Kyiv, failed.