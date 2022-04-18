Cops: Wife's Third Attempt to Kill Husband Worked

One failed try involved pufferfish toxin, say authorities in South Korea
By Newser Editors,  Newser Staff
Posted Apr 18, 2022 8:59 AM CDT
Police say one murder attempt involved deadly pufferfish toxin.   (Getty/FtLaudGirl)

(Newser) – An alleged murder case in South Korea is making headlines for its unusual circumstances, including the use of pufferfish toxin. Police near Seoul arrested 31-year-old Lee Eun-hae and alleged accomplice Cho Hyun-soo, 31, and accused them of murdering Lee's husband for insurance money, reports the Korea Herald. Police say the couple drowned Lee's 39-year-old husband in 2019 in a case that was initially ruled to be an accidental death. However, a tip to police led to an investigation that authorities say uncovered two previous murder attempts in 2019.

One involved poisoning the husband's food with deadly pufferfish toxin, per Yonhap News. The second involved an attempted drowning. Whether the husband grew suspicious at any point remains unclear, notes the Daily Beast. Lee was on track to receive about $650,000 before the police investigation derailed the payout. The pair went on the lam in December after police issued arrest warrants, and they were arrested over the weekend in Goyang. (Read more South Korea stories.)

