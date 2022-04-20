Starting at 7, Russians to Learn 'Patriotic History'

(Newser) – After being accused of committing atrocities in Ukraine, and facing global opposition for its invasion, Russia is taking a step to control the narrative among its people early. The Education Ministry has announced the starting age for compulsory history lessons in its schools will be 7, down from 10. It's part of a campaign to stress patriotic education, the Moscow Times reports. In Russia's history lessons, Education Minister Sergei Kravtsov said: "We will never allow it [to be written] that we somehow treated other nations—our fraternal nations of Ukraine and Belarus—poorly. We will do everything in our power so that historical memory is preserved."

Historical education will be added to the teaching of other subjects, as well, per the Times. It's important that students learn their nation's history, President Vladimir Putin told "The Power Is in the Truth," a schools forum. "A deep understanding of our history, and a respectful, thoughtful attitude to the great patriotic, spiritual, and cultural heritage of the Fatherland enables us to draw correct conclusions from the past," Putin said. As of Sept. 1, schools will begin each week by raising the Russian flag and singing the national anthem, Kravtsov said.