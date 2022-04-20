South Korea Considers Ditching 'Korean Age'

(Newser) – South Korea has an unusual way of determining age: A baby is one upon its birth, and adds another year each Jan. 1. That means the "Korean age" of a child born on Dec. 31 becomes 2 years old the next day. So, yes, everyone gets a year older on the exact same day, the Guardian verifies. VOA reports that there are various theories as to how this arose: Some say the system accounts for the (almost) year spent as a fetus; others say it's tied to ancient numerical systems that didn't have a concept of zero.

Regardless of how it started, the BBC reports it could soon end. President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol has expressed a desire to put South Korea in sync with the rest of the world, with the head of his transition committee saying the current method causes "persistent confusion" and "unnecessary social and economic costs." Adding to the confusion: The country does use two other ways of determining age.

Under some circumstances, especially legal ones, the country uses the international age system. A second Korean approach—which VOA reports is what's used to establish school grade and date of military service—sees a baby being born not gain a year until Jan. 1, meaning every child born in 2022 would turn 1 this coming New Year's Day. But "Korean age" is what continues to be used socially. The BBC says there is some doubt as to whether a change will actually occur; proposed bills on the subject in 2019 and 2021 ended up dying. (Read more South Korea stories.)