Netflix's Chill Is Now 'Disastrous'

(Newser) – The streaming industry is feeling shockwaves after Netflix stunned analysts Tuesday in reporting its first loss of subscribers in more than a decade. Shares fell 35% Wednesday, wiping out $50 billion in market capitalization, following a 40% year-to-date drop. "Simply put, Netflix's terrible 2022 has now become disastrous," per CNN. More:



More losses coming: The company lost 200,000 of 221 million global subscribers in the first quarter when it had expected to add 2.5 million. Even that expectation had worried investors, which should give some indication of the shock the streaming industry has received. And Netflix expects to lose another 2 million users in this quarter.

Investors spooked: It's enough to scare billionaire investor William Ackman, whose Pershing Square hedge fund acquired 3.1 million shares of Netflix in January. It sold its stake Wednesday, for a loss of $400 million, the Wall Street Journal reports. The fund has "lost confidence in our ability to predict the company’s future prospects," Ackman says.

Shockwaves: Some are now questioning streaming as a business model, which more traditional media companies are moving toward. "No matter what, it looks far less profitable, and that's a problem for everybody," analyst Rich Greenfield tells the New York Times. Shares in Disney, Roku, and HBO Max parent company Warner Bros. Discovery were all down Wednesday morning.

Why?: In a letter to investors, Netflix attributes the subscriber drop to increased competition, password sharing, "sluggish economic growth, increasing inflation, geopolitical events such as Russia's invasion of Ukraine and some continued disruption from Covid," per CNN. One strategy to boost growth is to monetize the sharing of passwords.

Cost of password sharing: But that could backfire, according to media analyst Michael Nathanson, who points to an exodus of subscribers after Netflix raised prices in January, per CNN. The outlet notes customers are "already strapped for cash because of the economy" and have plenty of alternative streaming options.

Advertising: Though co-CEO Reed Hastings once vowed there would never be ads on Netflix, the company is also looking to add lower-priced subscriptions plans with ads within the next year or two. "We've been thinking about that for a couple of years, but when we were growing fast it wasn't a high priority to work on," Hastings says, per the Times. "Now, we're working super hard on it."