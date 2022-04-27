Gaetz Fires Back at McCarthy Over New Leaked Audio

(Newser) – The New York Times is out with more leaked audio of Kevin McCarthy talking with fellow House Republican leaders in the immediate aftermath of the Capitol riot. In these clips, McCarthy sounds angry at some far-right members of the House—particularly Matt Gaetz and Mo Brooks—for using language he considers dangerous and incendiary.

On Gaetz: "He's putting people in jeopardy," McCarthy says of Gaetz. "And he doesn’t need to be doing this. We saw what people would do in the Capitol, you know, and these people came prepared with rope, with everything else." McCarthy was especially irritated that Gaetz publicly called out GOP Rep. Liz Cheney for her statements critical of then-President Trump. Cheney, then a Republican leader, was on the call with McCarthy, as was Steve Scalise, the No. 2 House Republican.