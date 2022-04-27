Russia's Gas Move: Less a Fatal Blow, More a Warning

(Newser) – Russia says it remains a reliable energy supplier—despite its decision to cut off natural gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria, a move that prompted EU chief Ursula von der Leyen to denounce Russia's "unreliability" on this front, reports the BBC. It's not the only word being thrown around on Wednesday: "Blackmail" is another being used by both Poland and Bulgaria, who refused Moscow's demand to pay in rubles instead of dollars or euros. Politico reports Von der Leyen used the same word Wednesday, swinging at Russia for using gas "as an instrument of blackmail." Moscow resisted the characterization. "This is not blackmail," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Wednesday, reports CNN.

This is the first time Russia has cut off any country's gas supply since it launched its invasion of Ukraine. Bulgaria gets 90% of its gas from state-controlled Russian giant Gazprom; 53% of Poland's gas imports were from Gazprom in the first quarter of the year. Some thoughts on the impact of the move:

