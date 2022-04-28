Netflix Layoffs Begin on Its Tudum Website

Employees fear more cuts are ahead after subscriber loss
By Bob Cronin,  Newser Staff
Posted Apr 28, 2022 4:48 PM CDT
Netflix's office building is seen in Los Angeles last week.   (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

(Newser) – Not five months ago, Netflix launched Tudum, an editorial website to supply consumers with original content about its programming. On Thursday, the layoffs began, with about 10 full-time employees and contractors sent on their way, per the Hollywood Reporter. In between, Netflix announced a major loss of subscribers. The company hasn't said whether more layoffs are ahead. "Our fan website Tudum is an important priority for the company," a Netflix spokesperson said. Some employees had said they fear the company will look to cut costs by eliminating jobs. Hiring has slowed, staff members told the Reporter.

Netflix sought out established entertainment journalists from companies such as Condé Nast and Time Inc. to hire for its launch, per the Wrap, and there was venting about that online Thursday. "Netflix jerked around a bunch of incredibly talented journalists with the promise of stability in an incredibly unstable industry only to shutter the thing they hired them for less than a year later," one journalist posted. "I'm furious on their behalf." Those who were laid off had similar messages. "You're going to see a bunch of tweets from people laid off at Netflix/Tudum today so please hire us all," one said. (Read more Netflix stories.)

