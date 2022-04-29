Trump Returns to Social Media: 'I'M BACK'

(Newser) – Donald Trump returned to the world of social media on Thursday via a post to his own Truth Social platform. "I’M BACK! #COVFEFE," Trump wrote in the post, which was accompanied by an image of him in front of his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, reports Fox News. "Covfefe," of course, is a reference to one of his more famous tweets before he was permanently banned from Twitter, note Reuters. Earlier this week, Trump said he would not return to Twitter after Elon Musk takes over, even if Musk were to lift his ban.

The only other message from Trump on Truth Social came in February 2022, when son Donald Trump Jr. posted a screenshot of a "get ready" post from Trump just ahead of the platform's launch. Truth Social seems to have struggled since then, however, and Trump's absence from the platform raised questions about its viability. But Newsweek notes that Musk's Twitter move apparently re-generated interest, with Truth Social overtaking Twitter to reach No. 1 on the Apple app chart this week. Musk himself called attention to that development in a tweet.

Trump's new post, meanwhile, is doing good things for the SPAC buying Truth Social, reports MarketWatch. Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp. soared 25% late Thursday in the immediate aftermath of Trump's post. That's after DWAC shares hit a six-month low on Monday when news surfaced that Musk had arranged a deal to buy Twitter. DWAC is actually buying Trump Media & Technology Group, which owns Truth Social. The big question now is how active Trump will be on the site. (Read more Donald Trump stories.)