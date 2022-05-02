Mike Lindell's Return to Twitter Lasted 4 Hours

(Newser) – MyPillow founder and "Big Lie" proponent Mike Lindell attempted to rejoin Twitter on Sunday, but his new account survived less than four hours. Twitter tells Fox Business it took down the account over its rules on "ban evasion." As in, Lindell was permanently banned in 2021, and he can't get around that simply by creating a new account. As Newsweek reports, Lindell resurfaced on Twitter at 1:25pm Eastern on Sunday. "Hello everybody, I'M BACK ON TWITTER," he wrote. "My only account is @MikeJLindell! Please RT and FOLLOW to SPREAD THE WORD." He had racked up nearly 40,000 followers before the account was taken down about 5pm.

It's a "shame," Lindell tells Insider. "We need to melt down the voting machines and turn them into prison bars," he added, asserting that Twitter co-founder "Jack Dorsey should be first in line for prison!" The reference to voting machines is part of Lindell's narrative that the 2020 election was stolen from former President Trump, a narrative that earned him the original ban. Lindell's attempt to rejoin Twitter comes in the wake of Elon Musk's bid to purchase the platform, which has prompted conservatives including Tucker Carlson and Sen. Marsha Blackburn to start tweeting again. Trump, however, says he's sticking with Truth Social, even if Musk lifts the former president's ban. Last week, the Wall Street Journal reported that Musk was "dismayed" Trump remained barred from the platform. (Read more Mike Lindell stories.)