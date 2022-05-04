Canadians Find Drone From US Carrying 11 Guns

It got stuck in a tree on the Ontario side of the border
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted May 4, 2022 5:16 PM CDT
The OPP released this photo of the drone.   (Ontario Provincial Police)

(Newser) – Police in Canada say American criminals appear to have found a new way of smuggling guns across the border. A drone carrying a bag with 11 handguns was found stuck in a tree on the bank of the St. Clair River, which separates Ontario and Michigan, CTV reports. Homeowners Christine and Jeremy Ackwood say they were out of town when a neighbor spotted somebody in their backyard in the middle of the night with a remote control.

The Ackwoods say the person lost control of the drone and took off in a waiting vehicle when they were startled by the neighbor. Police, who recovered the large drone Friday morning with the help of the local fire department, believe the guns came from Michigan. The area across the river from the Ackwoods is around 40 miles northeast of Detroit. A handgun seen in photos released police appeared to have had its serial numbers sanded off, the Guardian reports. Police say they're trying to determine who sent the illegal guns—and who was supposed to receive them. (Read more Canada stories.)

