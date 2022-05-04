Inside the EU's Proposed Ban on Russian Oil Imports

(Newser) – Some 25% of all oil imports to the EU came from Russia last year. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is ready to take that figure down to zero. Von der Leyen on Wednesday proposed a total ban on Russian imports to the EU as part of a sixth package of sanctions, under which crude oil would be banned within six months and refined products by year's end. What you need to know:

Context: Most of the oil the EU gets from Russia is used for gasoline and diesel for vehicles (14% of the EU's diesel comes from Russia), reports the AP. That could make trucking even more expensive. This proposal doesn't touch natural gas, which is used to heat homes and generate electricity. The EU gets about 40% of its natural gas from Russia, and alternatives are tougher to find.

Von der Leyen's standout lines: "Let us be clear: it will not be easy. Some member states are strongly dependent on Russian oil. But we simply have to work on it. We now propose a ban on Russian oil. This will be a complete import ban on all Russian oil, seaborne and pipeline, crude and refined," she said, per the Guardian.