Report: US Is Helping Ukraine Target Russian Generals

(Newser) – In Ukraine, Russian generals are being killed at a rate the country's military hasn't seen since the most intense fighting of World War II, and officials say American intelligence has helped target some of them. Ukrainian officials say around a dozen Russian generals have been killed since the invasion began on Feb. 24. Senior US officials, speaking to the New York Times on condition of anonymity, says Ukraine has been provided with real-time battlefield intelligence, including troop movements and the frequently shifting locations of mobile Russian military headquarters.

The Pentagon has acknowledged that Ukraine is being provided with "information and intelligence that they can use to defend themselves," though National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson denies intelligence was supplied "with the intent to kill Russian generals." Russian generals have been unusually close to the frontline during the Ukraine war, which analysts say is the result of low morale among troops and the rigid Russian command structure. The Economist notes that only one US general was killed in 20 years of war in Iraq and Afghanistan. Nine died in combat in the Vietnam war, most of them when their helicopters were shut down.

Insider say some Ukrainian snipers are US-trained, and "the training really paid off." Analysts say Ukraine has also been able to target Russian generals by intercepting communications. Some generals have been communicating over unsecured phones and radios, which Frederick B. Hodges, the former top US Army commander in Europe, tells the Times is the result of "poor discipline, lack of experience, arrogance, and failure to appreciate Ukrainian capabilities." (Read more Russia-Ukraine conflict stories.)