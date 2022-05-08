Painting Swapped for Sandwich Was a Good Deal

(Newser) – A painting up for auction by a renowned Canadian artist has an unusual back story: It was once swapped for a grilled cheese sandwich. The work by the late Maud Lewis of Nova Scotia is expected to fetch about $30,000 this month at Miller & Miller Auctions, reports the Guardian. The newspaper and the CBC explain the tale: The painting is currently owned by Irene and Tony Demas, who used to run a small restaurant in Ontario in the 1970s. One of the regulars was another artist named John Kinnear, who would barter for grilled cheese sandwiches with works of art.

One day, Kinnear brought them a selection of paintings by Lewis, whose work he had discovered in the 1960s. Back then, she was selling her paintings by the side of the road for as little as $10. "I just sort of stood back because it was very, very different from anything I had ever seen before," Irene Demas recalls to the CBC. "At first I thought: 'Is this some kind of joke they're playing on me? Did a child paint these? These are so primitive and childlike.'" She and her husband picked one of a black truck because she was about to have a baby boy.

"It just so happens they chose the best of the nine," says Ethan Miller, chief executive officer and auctioneer at Miller & Miller. "It's a very limited production example." The reputation of Lewis, who lived most of her life in poverty, has continued to grow over the decades. She was even the subject of a 2017 movie. "It's just too bad she didn't live long enough to really reap the benefits of her art," says Demas of Lewis, who died in 1970 at age 69.