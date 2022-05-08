G7 Nations Agree on More Steps Against Russia

(Newser) – Leaders of the Group of 7 nations agreed Sunday to another round of punishments for Moscow over the invasion of Ukraine: a ban on Russian oil imports and more sanctions. The decisions were announced after a virtual meeting that included Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, as well as President Biden, USA Today reports. A joint statement reiterated the nations' support for Ukraine. "We, the G-7, reassured President Zelenskyy of our continued readiness to undertake further commitments to help Ukraine secure its free and democratic future," the statement said.

The US, which didn't use much Russian energy anyway, had already announced its oil ban. It's a tougher issue for European nations, many of which are dependent on Russian oil, per the New York Times, and the change won't be instant. The G7 statement said the leaders "committed to phasing out or banning the import of Russian oil" without setting a date. Fresh US sanctions announced Sunday by the White House involve the largest state-controlled TV outlets in Russia, per CBS News. They also will bar Americans from providing services such as accounting or management consulting to any Russians.

In addition, the G7 statement condemned Russia, with comments anticipating the nation's Monday celebration of the Allies' defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II. Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine violated the international order "conceived after the second world war to spare successive generations from the scourge of war," it said, per the Guardian. "His actions bring shame on Russia and the historic sacrifices of its people." (Read more Group of Seven stories.)