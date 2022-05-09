The Infant Formula Shortage Is Terrifying Parents

(Newser) – Across the US, parents are becoming increasingly desperate as an infant formula shortage grows worse. While the in-stock and out-of-stock rates don't appear to be nearing crisis levels, anecdotally, parents are sharing how difficult it is to find the products they need to feed their children—and days ago, major retailers started instituting limits on purchases. The latest:

The shelves: The New York Times describes retail stores where "shelves are often empty," and Facebook groups alerting parents to when and where inventory has been restocked. Politico notes that while it seems "these incidents are sporadic and regional, it’s disconcerting for caregivers and can lead to panic buying."

The New York Times describes retail stores where "shelves are often empty," and Facebook groups alerting parents to when and where inventory has been restocked. Politico notes that while it seems "these incidents are sporadic and regional, it’s disconcerting for caregivers and can lead to panic buying." The numbers: Per a custom analysis by Datasembly, the average out-of-stock percentage for formula across the US went from 31% to 40% over the past two weeks. Another data analytics company found that the average in-stock rate is currently about 79% across the country. But the shortages are definitely worse in some areas than others.