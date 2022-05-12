(Newser) – Dr. Jane Goodall has accomplished a lot in her life. But for the first time, at age 88, she's now fronting an underwear campaign. The renowned primatologist appears front and center in a new ad for Australian sustainable clothing brand Boody. Though her clothes remain on in the rainforest setting, she's seen surrounded by half-naked models wearing Boody underwear—which, like all of Boody's products, are made from Forest Stewardship Council-certified bamboo, per the Guardian. "It's a big job making our world a better place, but getting started? Well, that's as easy as changing your underwear," Goodall says in the ad.

"We couldn't believe it" when Goodall accepted the company's request to appear in the 30-second spot, Boody's co-managing director Elliot Midalia tells the Guardian. "We didn't want to just get any influencer or celebrity" and "Jane was the top of our list." Once she agreed in exchange for an undisclosed fee paid directly to the Jane Goodall Institute, Midalia says the brand quickly "expedited" plans to make a turtleneck, "her signature." Goodall was filmed in the black Boody turtleneck and light-colored sweater against a green screen in London, while the other models posed in Australia.

"She had a laugh about it, made a few jokes about how funny it was that she'd be out there with underwear models around her," says Roy Leibowitz, a creative director on the campaign. In the ad, Goodall refers to Boody as the "official underwear of the entire planet." "Small actions can make a big difference," says James Forbes, CEO of Jane Goodall Institute Australia, per Mumbrella. "Bamboo is an amazing fiber, organically grown, and while it has many benefits, it's not just about the material in your underwear. It's thinking about what other small steps you as an individual can make."