In Buffalo, Biden Repeatedly Blasts White Supremacy

(Newser) – President Biden on Tuesday spoke in Buffalo, offering lengthy comments in the wake of an attack at a Tops supermarket that killed 10 Black people. The Washington Post reports Biden repeated a story he has told before, about how the white pride march in Charlottesville in 2017 was one of the main factors in his decision to run for president. "White supremacy is a poison," Biden said, "and it’s been allowed to fester and grow right in front of our eyes. No more." Other standout lines from Biden that decried white supremacy, per the AP and the New York Times:

"The American experiment in democracy is in danger like it hasn’t been in my lifetime. It's in danger this hour. Hate and fear being given too much oxygen by those who pretend to love America but who don't understand America."

"In America, evil will not win, I promise you. Hate will not prevail. And white supremacy will not have the last word."