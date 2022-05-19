Oklahoma Approves Nation's Most Restrictive Abortion Ban

(Newser) – Oklahoma's Legislature gave final approval Thursday to a Texas-style anti-abortion bill that providers say will be the most restrictive in the nation once the governor signs it. The bill by Collinsville Republican Rep. Wendi Stearman would prohibit all abortions, except to save the life of a pregnant woman or if the pregnancy is the result of rape or incest that has been reported to law enforcement, per the AP.

The Texas law bans abortions after six weeks, but Oklahoma's measure goes further and bans them starting at fertilization, per the New York Times.

The bill is part of an aggressive push in Republican-led states across the country to scale back abortion rights. It comes on the heels of a leaked draft opinion from the Supreme Court that suggests justices are considering weakening or overturning the landmark Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion.

“Is our goal to defend the right to life or isn't it?" Stearman asked her colleagues before the bill passed on a 73-16 vote, mostly along party lines.

The bill is one of at least three anti-abortion bills sent this year to Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, who has indicated he'll sign it. Another Texas-style abortion bill that prohibits the procedure after cardiac activity can be detected in the embryo, which experts say is about six weeks, already has taken effect and has already dramatically curtailed the practice in Oklahoma. Another bill set to take effect this summer would make it a felony to perform an abortion, punishable by up to 10 years in prison. That bill contains no exceptions for rape or incest.