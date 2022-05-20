(Newser) – The youngest member of Congress—and one of the most controversial—will not be returning after losing his North Carolina primary this week. But in a social media post Thursday, 26-year-old Madison Cawthorn sounded very much like a man who isn't done with politics.

'New right': "The time for genteel politics as usual has come to an end," wrote Cawthorn, per the News & Observer of Raleigh. "It's time for the rise of the new right, it's time for Dark MAGA to truly take command. We have an enemy to defeat, but we will never be able to defeat them until we defeat the cowardly and weak members of our own party. Their days are numbered. We are coming."