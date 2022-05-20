(Newser) – The Washington Post has obtained more messages from Virginia "Ginni" Thomas in regard to her efforts to keep former President Trump in office. Thomas—wife of the Supreme Court's Clarence Thomas—emailed two Arizona lawmakers in November 2020 and implored them to disregard vote results showing a victory for Joe Biden and instead pick "a clean state of Electors." She urged state Rep. Shawnna Bolick and state House Speaker Russell Bowers to "stand strong in the face of political and media pressure" and use their "power to fight back against fraud." Another to them in December reads, "Before you choose your state's Electors ... consider what will happen to the nation we all love if you don't stand up and lead."

No state legislature, including Arizona's, complied with the request from Trump backers. Earlier this year, outlets including the Post reported that Thomas regularly texted then-Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows after the election and urged him to try to overturn the results. The new emails show that Thomas "was more deeply involved in the effort to overturn Biden's win than has been previously reported," writes Emma Brown of the Post. Thomas hasn't responded to the story. The emails don't suggest that Clarence Thomas was involved in his wife's efforts to support Trump, and Ginni Thomas has long said she keeps her conservative activism separate from her husband's work. (Read a defense of Ginni Thomas' activism, though the Jan. 6 House committee wants to speak with her.)