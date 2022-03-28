Report: Jan. 6 Panel Wants to Interview Ginni Thomas

(Newser) – Ginni Thomas should expect a call from the House committee investigating the Capitol attack, sources tell CNN and the Washington Post. Insiders say the conservative activist, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, is one of many people the panel has been looking at—and the news that she urged Donald Trump's chief of staff to try to overturn the 2020 election results has brought extra scrutiny. According to CNN's sources, most Jan. 6 committee members believe Thomas should be interviewed and they are likely to reach out to her in the weeks to come.

Thomas, who attended Trump's Jan. 6 rally, sent a total of 29 text messages to Mark Meadows in the weeks after the vote, urging him to "release the Kraken and save us from the left taking America down." She didn't directly mention her husband, but in one, she referred to "my best friend," which is "something she and her husband are known to publicly call each other," according to CNN. Some Democrats are urging Clarence Thomas to recuse himself from cases connected to the 2020 election. The 73-year-old justice was released from a DC hospital Friday after a weeklong stay and took part in court arguments via telephone Monday, the AP reports.

The Jan. 6 committee plans to vote Monday night on holding two former Trump aides—former trade chief director Peter Navarro and former communications chief Daniel Scavino Jr.—in criminal contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with subpoenas, the Post reports. If they approve a report recommending the move, the House will vote on sending the matter to the Justice Department. (The Wall Street Journal's editorial board argues that while Thomas embraced "some of the nuttier election-fraud theories," she's a private citizen who "can believe all the crank theories she wants.")