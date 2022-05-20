Suspects' Mercedes-Benz Getting Loads of Attention

(Newser) – They reportedly had a James Bond-like car, but not his luck. A California couple was arrested on Tuesday, and their white 2008 Mercedes Benz C300 is featuring big into the news. The Irvine Police Department says Garden Grove residents Yasmine Kambour, 37, and Chris Huynh, 44, were arrested after a "great tip" from a resident who recognized the car as one that was wanted in connection with a string of car burglaries, reports Fox LA. Authorities describe the suspect vehicle as like "something out of @007 movie." They say the Benz had a license-plate flipper that was activated by a button, as well as an "elaborate gas siphoning device that transferred fuel directly into the vehicle's gas tank," per an Irvine PD Facebook post that shows the flipper in action.

"We noticed they had a very sophisticated fuel-pumping system in the back, where they could presumably siphon gas out of other people's vehicles," says Irvine PD Sergeant Karie Davies. CBS News reports the flipper devices can be purchased online starting at about $250, though "their legality seems hazy, with companies urging customers to consider them a 'novelty item,'" it notes. Police say they found burglary tools, evidence of ID theft, and stolen property in the car, and that while investigating they located a car that had been stolen in Irvine. Kambour and Huynh face vehicle burglary, vehicle theft, identity theft, possession of stolen property, and possession of burglary tools charges. They are both out on bond.