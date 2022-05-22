Bus Rolls Over, Injuring 27

15 are taken to hospitals after accident north of Baltimore
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted May 22, 2022 11:45 AM CDT
Rollover Accident Injures 27 on Bus
The bus that rolled over was carrying 47 people on I-95.   (Baltimore County Fire Department via AP)

(Newser) – Twenty-seven people suffered minor injuries Sunday after a bus crashed and rolled on I-95 north of Baltimore, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department. The crash occurred near Kingsville, Maryland, shortly before 7am, fire officials said in a statement. The vehicle was operated by megabus and was carrying 47 people. Officials said that 15 of the 27 people injured were taken to local hospitals, the AP reports. No other vehicles were involved in the crash, which is being investigated by Maryland State Police, Baltimore County Fire Department officials said. (Read more bus accident stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X