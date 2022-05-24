Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins Was Drunk When He Was Fatally Struck: Report

(Newser) – According to a toxicology report, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins was drunk when he was fatally struck on a Florida highway after running out of gas. The 24-year-old was hit and killed by a dump truck in the wee hours of April 9, and an investigation report says that the night prior, he and a male listed as a friend or cousin went to a club and "drank heavily." His blood-alcohol concentration was at least 0.20% when he died, more than twice Florida's legal limit for driving of 0.08%, USA Today reports. Ketamine, a sedative or depression treatment also used as a "club drug," was found in his urine, though not his blood. Norketamine, a similar drug, was also found, per ESPN.

The autopsy report released Monday lists his death as accidental and the cause as multiple blunt force injuries. The investigation report says the dump truck driver reported driving along the highway when "all the sudden a male appeared standing in his travel lane." A second vehicle, which tried to swerve out of the way, also came into contact with Haskins. The report says Haskins had dinner with his teammates before going out to the club, and that he and his friend got into a fight and separated at some point during the night. A female passenger was in Haskins' vehicle when he left it on foot to find gas, and police found her still there after responding to reports of the accident, but she has not been identified. (Read more Pittsburgh Steelers stories.)