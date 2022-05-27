Stranger Things Is Back, but With a Warning

(Newser) – It's the moment that Stranger Things fans have been waiting for: The spooky series is back on Netflix as of Friday for Season 4, though viewers in the US watching last season's recap trailer that plays right before the new one will notice a special disclaimer. USA Today reports that, due to the first scene in the premiere episode, a warning has been added in the wake of this week's massacre at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. "We filmed this season of Stranger Things a year ago," the disclaimer card reads. "But given the recent tragic shooting at a school in Texas, viewers may find the opening scene of episode 1 distressing. We are deeply saddened by this unspeakable violence, and our hearts go out to every family mourning a loved one."

A parental advisory has also been tacked onto the episode's description, noting: "Warning: Contains graphic violence involving children." The show's rating advisories now have a "disturbing images" added on as well. Variety notes that the scene at the center of the warning features "a massacre that involves Millie Bobby Brown's psychokinetic and telepathic character Eleven and shows the dead bodies of several children covered in blood."

A sneak peek of the scene was released last week, before the Uvalde shooting. Meanwhile, Brown has put up her own post about the Texas tragedy. "Mourning the loss of these beautiful angels," she posted Wednesday on Instagram. "Each one of these precious children deserved the chance to live their lives to the fullest and to pursue their hopes and dreams. My heart aches for their families and loved ones, the teachers and fellow students."