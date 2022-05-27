7 Hospitalized After Co-Worker Brings Brownies

(Newser) – Employees at a call center in Argentina began Monday morning with chocolate brownies, brought to work by a colleague. One woman stopped after one bite, Vice reports, saying the brownie didn't taste right. That bite was enough to cause problems. "My body stopped responding, I stopped feeling my arms, legs, and mouth," she said. "It was as if I fell into a well and came back, as if I was fading away." The 25-year-old man who brought the brownies was fired, then arrested at his home, where police said they found "105 grams of marijuana and traces of cannabis in some kitchen utensils."

Seven employees of the Cordoba call center were hospitalized. At least 10 were left dealing with symptoms such as dizziness and rising heart rates. Some fainted. Police said they haven't confirmed the brownies' ingredients yet but suspect they include cannabis, per Vice. The employer released a statement saying it provides food only through government-sanctioned vending machines, though employees are in the habit of bringing their own.