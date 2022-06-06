Apple Previews Changes to iPhone Software

(Newser) – Apple on Monday provided a peek at upcoming tweaks to the software that powers more than 1 billion iPhones and rolled out two laptops that will be the first available with the next generation of a company-designed microprocessor. As usual, Apple spent most of the opening day of its annual developers conference touting the next versions of software for the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Mac computers instead of the sleek devices that established it as a technology trendsetter and the world's most valuable company, the AP reports. The event was held at Apple headquarters in Cupertino, California.

The iPhone's next operating system, iOS 16, will revamp the look of the device's lock screen and make mostly minor improvements to current software. The updates have become increasingly important as iPhone owners hold onto their devices for longer than they once did.

One of iOS 16's most noticeable differences will be on the iPhone lock screen. The new software, which will be released this fall as a free download, will allow users to anchor their favorite apps as small widgets on the lock screen.

The new software will also enable the lock screen to display live notifications, such the status of a Uber ride on its way to pick up a passenger. The iPhone’s messaging system will allow texts to be edited after they are sent or even rescinded in their entirety if the sender has a change of heart. Those options will only be available when both users are using Apple's messaging app for texting.