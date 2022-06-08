KFC Australia Swaps Lettuce for Cabbage

(Newser) – KFC does not stand for Krunchy Fresh Cabbage but customers in Australia may have their doubts—the chain says that because of recent floods in New South Wales and Queensland, all of its products that normally include lettuce will now have a "lettuce and cabbage blend" until further notice. Floods and other supply issues have sent the price of fruit and vegetables skyrocketing in Australia and a lettuce now costs an average more than $7 US, three times the usual price, the BBC reports.

"If that's not your bag, simply click 'Customise' on your chosen product" and remove lettuce from the recipe, KFC Australia said on its website. Many customers griped about the substitution, with one calling it a "sign of the apocalypse," though others argued that cabbage was an improvement, the Washington Post reports. Analysts say price rises and supply chain disruptions are likely to persist in Australia over the coming months, so it's not clear when lettuce will return. The company suffered a more critical ingredient shortage late last year when the omicron COVID variant was spreading, the BBC notes. It had to significantly modify its menu after staff shortages at its biggest supplier caused a chicken shortage. (Read more KFC stories.)