Punches Were Thrown on the Ice—and Then Off

(Newser) – Thursday's hockey game between the Tampa Bay Lightning and New York Rangers ended with punches on and off the ice. Shortly after players traded blows to mark the end of the Lightning's 3-1 victory over the Rangers at Madison Square Garden, which put the Lightning up 3-2 in the Eastern Conference finals series, a Rangers fan was seen sucker-punching a Lightning fan in a stadium hallway. A video shows the pair, who apparently traded words, walking in the same direction in close proximity. The Rangers fan, wearing a red shirt with Artemi Panarin’s No. 10 on the back, then stops and delivers "a stunning left hook" to the other man's face, leaving him unconscious on the ground, reports WNBC.

Though the assailant appeared to leave the area, other Rangers fans quickly surrounded the victim, trying to revive him, as one person shouted that he was "dead." The man was, in fact, alive and ultimately declined medical attention, as did a second person who tried to stop the assailant and was also punched in the face, according to police. That punch was not captured on the footage, which had been viewed 3.3 million times on Twitter as of Friday afternoon. James Anastasio, 29, of Staten Island was later arrested at the stadium. He's charged with two counts each of assault, disorderly conduct, and harassment and is to be arraigned in Manhattan Criminal Court on Friday, per the New York Daily News. (Read more assault stories.)