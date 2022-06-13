'Apparently Inebriated' Giuliani Gave Election-Night Advice

And Trump accepted it, alleges Liz Cheney as Jan. 6 hearings resume
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Jun 13, 2022 10:30 AM CDT
Updated Jun 13, 2022 10:49 AM CDT
This image shows former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani in a scene from the documentary "Rudy! A Documusical."   (Campfire Studios via AP)

(Newser) (Updated: This summary has been updated to include the comments of Jason Miller.) As Day Two of the Jan. 6 hearings began, Vice Chair Liz Cheney made a surprising statement about Rudy Giuliani that caught the attention of many on social media, as in this tweet from Steve Inskeep of NPR. What the GOP congresswoman said:

  • "Trump rejected the advice of his campaign experts on election night, and instead followed the course recommended by an apparently inebriated Rudy Giuliani, to just claim that he won," she said, per CNN.

The statement was met with "a few scoffs and chuckles from the crowd in the hearing room," wrote Emily Cochrane in live coverage at the New York Times. Cheney said the panel learned about the apparently tipsy Giuliani through "eyewitness testimony," and the panel later played videotaped testimony from senior campaign adviser Jason Miller. "I think the mayor was definitely intoxicated, but I do not know his level of toxic intoxication when he spoke with the president, for example," said Miller, per the Hill. (Read more Jan. 6 hearings stories.)

