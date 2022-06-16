Saudi Arabia Cracks Down on Rainbows

(Newser) – While other countries celebrate Pride Month, Saudi Arabia has launched a crackdown on rainbows. The state-run al- Ekhbariya news channel reported this week that authorities in Riyadh had raided stores and confiscated rainbow-colored toys and children's clothing. The items "contradict the Islamic faith and public morals and promote homosexual colors targeting the younger generation," an official said, per AFP.

The seized items included pencil cases and other school supplies. The country's commerce ministry said it was targeting "products that contain symbols and signs calling for deviation and contradicting common sense." Authorities said shops selling the offending items would face penalties. The BBC notes that Qatar carried out similar raids in December last year, confiscating rainbow toys for allegedly "bearing slogans that go against Islamic values." (The United Arab Emirates banned Lightyear because of a same-sex kiss.)