Taunt Answers Mention of Colbert by Proud Boy

(Newser) – Stephen Colbert noticed that lawyers for a leader of the Proud Boys mentioned him in their attempt to have Joseph Biggs' trial moved from Washington, DC. A defense filing last week asked for a new location because of the "unquestionably spectacular 24/7" coverage of the organization in the media, "from Morning Joe to Stephen Colbert's Late Show," arguing it could taint the jury pool in "media-obsessive Washington," the Hill reports. Biggs is charged with seditious conspiracy and conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol and could be sentenced to two 20-year prison terms if convicted.

Colbert didn't share the defense's concern when he addressed Biggs in his monologue on Wednesday's CBS show. "I want everyone in the potential jury pool to hear me when I say, you are going to jail, you neo numbnut," Colbert said. "And if you don't like it, you can come and get me. My name is Joe Scarborough, and I love coffee." Colbert also called out Biggs for referring to his organization as "the fraternity known as the Proud Boys." The host countered, per USA Today: "Oh that's right, the Proud Boys is just a fraternity. Jan. 6 was just hazing." (Read more Capitol attack stories.)