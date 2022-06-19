The Ukraine conflict has highlighted two of the biggest threat to tanks: Anti-tank guided missiles, including the US-made Javelin, which Ukrainian forces have deployed with devastating effect, and armed drones. But analysts say the outcome for tanks has been unusually bad because of disorganization on the Russian side, which has seen tanks trying to operate without air support or reconnaissance on the ground, causing many Russian units to wander into ambushes. The T-72 and other Russian tanks also suffer from what some experts call the "jack-in-the-box effect," CNN reports. Russian tanks store multiple shells in their turrets, meaning a hit can cause a chain reaction and a massive explosion, killing the crew and blowing the turret sky-high.