Here Are the Best-Run US Cities, and the Worst

(Newser) – As the US continues along on its COVID recovery path, cities are trying to get back on their feet, with local leadership trying to balance continuing pandemic issues with the other complexities of running their municipalities. WalletHub was curious which cities across America are doing best at this task, including how they keep budgets trim while still offering necessary services. The site looked at 150 of the country's largest cities using more than three dozen metrics in six main categories: financial stability, education, health, safety, economy, and infrastructure and pollution. WalletHub then took the weighted average across all those metrics and came up with a "quality of city services" score, which, when divided by the city's total budget per capita, gave each city its ranking. Nampa, Idaho, rose to the top of the list, while Washington, DC, fell to the bottom. Here, the 10 best- and worst run cities:

Best-Run US Cities

Nampa, Idaho (No. 1 in "Total Budget per Capita" category) Boise, Idaho Fort Wayne, Ind. Nashua, NH Lexington-Fayette, Ky. Lincoln, Neb. Las Cruces, NM Oklahoma City Missoula, Mont. Durham, NC

Gulfport, Miss. Hartford, Conn. Oakland, Calif. Flint, Mich. Detroit (last in "Quality of City Services" category) Cleveland Chattanooga, Tenn. New York San Francisco Washington, DC (last in "Total Budget per Capita" category)