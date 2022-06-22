Katie Britt Wins in Alabama Primary After Trump Takes Odd Step

(Newser) – Katie Britt won the Republican nomination for Senate in Alabama on Tuesday, defeating six-term Rep. Mo Brooks in a primary runoff after former President Donald Trump took the unusual step of rescinding his endorsement of Brooks, the AP reports. The loss ends a turbulent campaign for Brooks, a conservative firebrand who fully embraced Trump’s election lies and had run under the banner “MAGA Mo." But it wasn’t enough for the former president, who initially backed Brooks in the race to replace Britt's former boss, retiring Sen. Richard Shelby, but then pulled his support as Brooks languished in the polls. Trump eventually endorsed Britt in the race’s final stretch after she emerged as the top vote-getter in the state’s May 24 primary. She will face Democrat Will Boyd in November in the overwhelmingly Republican state.

The race was among a handful of contests held Tuesday at the midpoint of a primary season that has been shaped by Trump's effort to influence the GOP. While Britt was already considered the favorite by the time Trump got behind her, the result gives the former president a win at a time his influence over the GOP has come under scrutiny. Trump has had a mixed record of success in backing candidates this election season, helping lift Senate candidates in Pennsylvania and Ohio while floundering elsewhere, particularly in Georgia. Voters in the onetime Republican stronghold rejected his efforts to unseat the state's GOP governor and secretary of state, both of whom rebuffed his extraordinary pressure to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.