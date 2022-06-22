Jan. 6 Panel Says New Evidence Is Flooding in

(Newser) – The House committee investigating the Capitol attack says it has received new evidence—so much of it that it has revised its schedule and might have to add another hearing. Two more hearings had been scheduled for after Thursday's hearing, which will focus on former President Trump's attempts to use the Justice Department to overturn his election loss, but panel chair Rep. Bennie Thompson says another one might be added when hearings resume after the Fourth of July recess, Politico reports. The first round of hearings was initially scheduled to wrap up before the two-week recess.

"I would just say the original hearings would have wrapped up in June, but we are picking up new evidence on a daily basis with enormous velocity,” said Rep. Jamie Raskin, per the AP. “And so we’re constantly incorporating and including the new information that’s coming out.” The hearings are still expected to wrap up before the end of summer, before the panel prepares its final reports.

Thompson said Wednesday that the new evidence includes a flood of tips received from the public after the first four hearings, along with new documents from the National Archives and footage from documentary maker Alex Holder, who has provided the panel with interviews and other footage of Trump and his inner circle. Thompson said he has viewed some of the previously unseen footage and he considers it "important." Tuesday's hearing focused on the pressure Trump and his team put on state officials in an effort to overturn election results.